Crime
Police arrest three people suspected of burglary at Merced County Office of Education
Three people were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing the Merced County Office of Education on Saturday morning, according to police.
Officers responded to a burglary in progress at the offices at 2120 Cooper Ave. in Merced at 5:11 a.m., according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.
Officers surrounded the location and said they caught three people in the act of committing a burglary.
Andrew Birge, 23, Domanic Hoge, 28, and Joseph Dehart, 52, were booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy.
A witness told officers all three acted together to gain access to fenced property to force entry into locked trailer units.
Police were alerted through a live feed surveillance system.
Merced police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Officer Centeno at 209-388-7742 or centenoa@cityofmerced.org.
