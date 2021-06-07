Officers deploy taser in arrest of man suspected of DUI, hit-and-run, Merced police say

Police lights.

A man suspected of driving under the influence and damaging a city park was arrested in Merced on Sunday, according to authorities.

At about 11:17 p.m., officer responded to the 3700 block of De Soto Way for a report of a vehicle driving through a park and crashing into several objects, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

Police located the vehicle, a black Nissan Altima with damage to the passenger side and flat front tires, traveling northbound on McKee Road. Following a short pursuit, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Lucio Bautista, yielded to officers near the intersection of McKee Road and East Yosemite Avenue.

According to Foster, Bautista reportedly showed obvious signs of intoxication and resisted arrest. Officers used a taser on Bautista and took him into custody. Bautista was taken to Mercy Medical Center Merced for a blood test before being booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of evading, driving under the influence, resisting and hit-and-run, according to Foster.

Bautista’s wild ride damaged a sprinkler box, main water line and playground equipment at the Richard Bernasconi Neighborhood Park, according to police.

No injuries were reported.