Caltrans worker injured in hit-and-run, Merced police say. They’re looking for driver

A surveillance image (top) shows a vehicle suspected of being involved in a hit and run collision which injured a California Department of Transportation worker on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced on Wednesday, according to the Merced Police Department. Below is an image of the suspected vehicle. Police said the suspected vehicle is believed to be a silver four-door Volkswagen sedan model year 2006 to 2010. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are investigating a felony hit-and-run collision in Merced on Wednesday that sent a Caltrans worker to the hospital.

At about 2:49 a.m., officers responded to the collision in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, according to Merced Police Department Lt. Emily Foster.

According to police, a 29-year-old male Caltrans worker was setting up a cone pattern in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Way when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north along the roadway.

Riggs Ambulance Service responded to the scene and the man was transported by air ambulance to a Modesto area hospital with a broken leg, according to authorities. Police located pieces of a vehicle at the scene of the crash.

Foster said the vehicle suspected of being involved in the collision is a silver four-door Volkswagen sedan, possibly a 2006 to 2010 model year with damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle. Investigators are currently working to locate any witnesses and video surveillance from the area, according to Foster.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Pintabona at 209-388-7761. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be left online by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.