Merced man who led police in high-speed pursuit indicted on federal drug charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Merced man on drug charges after a high-speed pursuit with police last year.

Richard Charles Thomas Jr. was charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

According to court documents, on Aug. 25 last year Thomas led police in a pursuit through Merced. While fleeing, he allegedly threw a black bag from the vehicle. Officers recovered the bag, which contained around 839 grams of methamphetamine, $3,162 in cash, and personal items.

If convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine.

The case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Merced Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Massey is prosecuting the case.