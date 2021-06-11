Crime
Merced man who led police in high-speed pursuit indicted on federal drug charges
A federal grand jury has indicted a 38-year-old Merced man on drug charges after a high-speed pursuit with police last year.
Richard Charles Thomas Jr. was charged with a count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
According to court documents, on Aug. 25 last year Thomas led police in a pursuit through Merced. While fleeing, he allegedly threw a black bag from the vehicle. Officers recovered the bag, which contained around 839 grams of methamphetamine, $3,162 in cash, and personal items.
If convicted, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine.
The case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Merced Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Massey is prosecuting the case.
Comments