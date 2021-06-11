Crime

Merced police arrest suspect, 26, in fatal stabbing reported near downtown

Sun-Star staff

Merced Police
A 40-year-old man is dead after being stabbed during a fight reported late Thursday evening near downtown Merced.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin. The suspect in the case has been identified as James McRae, 26.

Police say an officer in the area of R and 15th streets observed a fight between two men. The officer saw McRae flee the scene, but was able to catch up and detain him, according to a news release.

More officers arrived, and the victim was found unconscious a block away, suffering from a stab wound. He died at the scene.

The motive remains under investigation. McRae was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

