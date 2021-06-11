Crime
Merced police arrest suspect, 26, in fatal stabbing reported near downtown
A 40-year-old man is dead after being stabbed during a fight reported late Thursday evening near downtown Merced.
The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin. The suspect in the case has been identified as James McRae, 26.
Police say an officer in the area of R and 15th streets observed a fight between two men. The officer saw McRae flee the scene, but was able to catch up and detain him, according to a news release.
More officers arrived, and the victim was found unconscious a block away, suffering from a stab wound. He died at the scene.
The motive remains under investigation. McRae was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of homicide.
