Man, 21, dies after being shot in east Merced, police say

A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot early Saturday in east Merced in the 2800 block of North Parsons Avenue, just south of Ada Givens Park, police said.

Details are preliminary. Police responded to the scene at 2:30 a.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to a regional trauma center for treatment, and later died from his injuries, according to a news release.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712 or email pinnegar@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.