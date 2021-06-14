Merced police seek 22-year-old suspect in shooting homicide off Parsons Avenue

Seth Lambert, 22, is a suspect in a Merced shooting that killed a 21-year-old man Saturday, June 12, 2021. According to police, Lambert may be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822.

Merced police have identified a suspect in Saturday’s shooting homicide off Parsons Avenue that killed one man.

Seth Lambert, 22, is believed to be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822. He may have fled to Las Vegas and is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Merced police officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of North Parson Avenue, just south of Ada Givens Park on Saturday where located the 21-year old victim with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, according to police.

The victim was flown a regional trauma center and later died of his injuries.

Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster said it appears multiple people were at the residence where the shooting happened when officers initially responded to the call.

Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads, speak with any witnesses and are working to obtain any video surveillance from the area.

Investigators collected evidence from a residence as well as from the street and sidewalk area, according to Foster. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective John Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.