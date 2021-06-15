One person killed in Highway 99 shooting in Merced County

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The California Highway Patrol closed southbound Highway 99 between the Atwater/Merced Expressway and 16th Street after a fatal shooting reported Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded at 2:30 p.m. and found the victim’s vehicle in the center divide of Franklin Road on the highway, according to Sgt. Shane McConnell.

Officers confirmed one man was killed. The identity of the person has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin or family.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, and no description was available Tuesday afternoon.

CHP’s Central Division was called to help investigate the shooting.

The highway was reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses are asked to contact Investigator V. Villegas at (209) 356-6631. For after hours, contact the CHP Merced Area Office at (209) 356-2900.