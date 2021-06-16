Merced suspect arrested in Parsons Avenue homicide, police say

Seth Lambert, 22, is a suspect in a Merced shooting that killed a 21-year-old man Saturday, June 12, 2021. According to police, Lambert may be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with California license plate 7P33822.

A 22-year old suspect wanted for a homicide last week in a Merced homicide off Parsons Avenue is in custody.

Seth Lambert turned himself into the Las Vegas Police Department at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Merced Lt. Emily Foster.

Lambert was wanted in connection of the homicide that took place on June 12.

According the Merced Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. on June 12 to the 2800 block of North Parsons Avenue, south of Ada Givens Park and located Camron Jackson, 21, with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

Jackson was flown to a regional trauma center and later died of his injuries.

Lambert will be transported to Merced and booked in the Merced County Jail, according to Foster.