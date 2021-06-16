Merced police investigating shooting that injured woman at apartment complex

Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday night at a south Merced apartment complex.

Merced police responded to the Sunnyside Apartments, 988 D Street, at 9:30 p.m. for a shots fired call, according to Sgt. Chris Russell.

Upon their arrival officers found the woman, who is in her early 20s, outside with at least one gunshot wound. The woman was flown to a regional trauma center in unknown condition.

The motive is unknown and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information can call Merced police at (209) 385-6905. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.