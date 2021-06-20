Merced police arrest man and teenager on weapons and gang enhancement violations

Police lights.

Two men called gang members by Merced police were arrested Saturday afternoon on weapons charges, according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department said officers in the Gang Unit received word that two known gang members, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old, were in possession of illegal firearms, according to a department social media post.

The suspects, Donald Titus and the teenager, were found at East Santa Fe Avenue and Stretch Road, police said. The suspects fled on foot after the officers spotted them.

Police said officers found a 50-round ammunition magazine, two 30-round magazines and one fully automatic handgun in the suspects’ vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with various weapons violations and gang enhancements, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Officer Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at LupianC@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left at 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.