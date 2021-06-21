Coroner identifies woman who was fatally shot outside Merced apartment complex

Merced police responded to the Sunnyside Apartments on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 after a woman was shot. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a shooting outside a Merced apartment complex as Betty Ann Choates, 22, of Merced, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

Officers responded to 988 D Street for a call of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. on June 16, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers located Choates with at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a Modesto area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Choates is believed to have been in the parking lot of the complex near a vehicle when she was shot. Investigators located multiple items of evidence at the scene.

According to the Merced County Coroner, there have been eight homicides in the City of Merced this year. One of those cases included a mother and her unborn child.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.