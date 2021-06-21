Merced police find more than 70 pounds of pot, plus illegal fireworks and guns in home

Two suspects were arrested when officers located more than 70 pounds of marijuana, two guns and illegal fireworks while serving a search warrant at a Merced home on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two people were arrested Monday after Merced police reported finding illegal handguns, fireworks and more than 70 pounds of marijuana during the search of a residence.

At 11:23 a.m. Merced police officers served a search warrant at the residence in the 4400 block of Conway Court, southwest of G Street and Bellevue Road, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

“We had some information in regards to the subjects at this residence being in possession of illegal fireworks,” said Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

During a search of the residence, officers located 72 ponds of marijuana — the majority of which was packaged into individual 1 pound bags — according to police. Officers also located two unregistered semi-automatic handguns, high capacity magazines and illegal fireworks.

Authorities said one of the suspects, identified as Ezequiel Palafox-Torres, 19, admitted to police the handguns and fireworks were his. The other suspect, identified as Jose Rangel, 23, admitted to officers the marijuana belonged to him.

Both suspects were located at the residence when the search warrant was served, according to Foster.

Palafox-Torres was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of illegal fireworks, while Rangel was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, according to authorities.

According to police, the estimated street value of the marijuana is about $1,500 a pound, for a total value of about $108,000.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crimes to contact Officer Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.