Merced police arrest two suspects in robbery, shooting of man at motel

Two men are being held in Merced County Jail for alleged attempted murder and robbery after a 54-year-old man was shot Monday nigh at a south Merced motel.

Fresno residents Tyrece Brewer, 23, and Curtis Davis, 18, were taken into custody in the case.

Merced police at 11 p.m. responded to the Studio 6 Motel and found the victim, who had been shot in the leg, according to a news release.

Officers viewed surveillance and saw two people, dressed in all black, had shot the man during a robbery.

The robbers ran north on V Street toward 16th Street. The man was taken to nearby hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police took Brewer and Davis were taken into custody without incident after locating them at a nearby Motel 6. Officers also recovered the firearm allegedly used in the robbery.

Anyone with any information can call Detective Radke at 209-385-7725 or email radkep@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous Tips online at http://www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html