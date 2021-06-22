Two people arrested after CHP finds about $1M in cash during Fresno County traffic stop

A driver and passenger were arrested after a California Highway Patrol officer and CHP K-9 Beny, located about $1,000,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Fresno County, according to the CHP. Authorities said the money was found after the K-9 alerted the officer to the odor of narcotics. Image courtesy California Highway Patrol. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A traffic stop in Fresno County led to the arrest of two people and the discovery of about $1,000,000, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Merced unit.

At about 12:10 p.m. June 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Toyota Tundra on suspicion of speeding along northbound Interstate 5 at Shields Avenue, Officer Eric Zuniga said. During the stop, the officer reportedly observed factors that led him to believe the driver of the vehicle — identified as Mandy Tang, 44, of Monterey Park — was engaged in criminal activity.

CHP K-9 Beny was used to perform an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted the officer to the odor of drugs, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a suitcase and cardboard box which contained multiple heat sealed packages of U.S. currency.

According to the CHP, initial estimates determined the amount of currency to be about $1,000,000. Authorities said the money will undergo an official count at a financial institution.

According to authorities, Tang and her passenger — a man identified as Leijing Zeng, 42, of El Monte — were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of money in excess of $100,000 obtained as the result of unlawful sale, possession for sale, transportation, manufacture, offer for sale or offer to manufacture a controlled substance.