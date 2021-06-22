Merced man, 52, arrested after explosive devices found in residence, police say

A 52-year old Merced man was arrested Tuesday night after improvised explosive devices were found in his residence on West 21st Street near R Street, according to the Merced Police Department.

According to Lt. Emily Foster the arrest was part of an investigation that had been ongoing for several days. “The investigation led us to the residence,” Foster said. “A search warrant was issued today.”

Officers arrived at 1037 West 21st Street at approximately 7 p.m.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing multiple felony charges, according to Foster.

Detectives searched the residence and located multiple improvised explosive devices and other evidence of criminal activity, according to Foster.

The Merced Police Department Bomb Squad and Crime Scene Response Team are on site to help process the scene and evidence.