Merced police arrest woman for alleged DUI after vehicle pursuit to Chowchilla area

An woman suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Tuesday, following a high-speed pursuit, according to authorities.

Corina Rodriguez, 28, of Atwater, was arrested after leading police on pursuit which began in Merced, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla driving the wrong way on a one way road in the area of West Main Street and Canal Streets. Officers pursued the vehicle south along Highway 99.

According to police, the vehicle reached speeds in excess of the posted speed limit during the pursuit.

Foster said the pursuit, which lasted about eight minutes, came to and end when the vehicle struck the center divide in the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Road 15 and left the roadway, where it came to a stop.

Three passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the pursuit, one of which was flown to a Fresno area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Foster.

The two other passengers were treated by Riggs Ambulance Service at the scene. According to police, one of the passengers is believed to be a minor.

Officers also located ammunition inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested on multiple charges including suspicion of felony DUI causing bodily injury, possession of ammunition by prohibited person, evading, hit-and-run resulting in injury, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of minor and an infraction for driving on the wrong side of lane, according to Merced County Jail records.

Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital for clearance prior to being booked into jail, police said.