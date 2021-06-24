Merced bomb suspect accused of throwing ‘lit device’ at residence, causing fire

Wes Parker McDaniel, 52, of Merced. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Police say a 52-year-old man arrested this week for allegedly having improvised explosive devices is connected to two attacks, including one at a Merced residence.

Merced police Detectives believe Wes Parker McDaniel is responsible for a June 20 incident at a home in the G Street/Cardella Road area involving the detonation of an explosive device.

Police say they responded to the Merced residence for a report of a fence that had caught fire. Video surveillance from the residence captured a suspect throwing a lit device over the backyard fence before it caught fire and exploded, according to a Merced police news release.

The explosion caused the fence to catch fire and metal shrapnel from the device caused exterior damage to the residence. The Merced Police Department Bomb Squad and detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

During the investigation, the Bomb Squad located five additional explosive devices located around the residence. Those devices were rendered safe at the scene.

Upon examination by technicians, it was determined the devices were constructed with explosive powder and metal shrapnel. Police said the devices also had a fusing system that was attached to ignite them.

Bomb Squad technicians determined the devices were constructed with the intent to cause injury to persons and damage property. “We are still trying to determine why he chose this specific residence or the person that lives there as a target,” said Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

Police did not release the location of the fire out of safety for the victims involved.

Foster said video surveillance from the area as well as evidence found at the scene, led the Merced Police Department Bomb Squad and police detectives to identify McDaniel as the suspect. On June 22, Merced police served a search warrant at McDaniel’s residence at West 21st Street and R Streets.

Evidence found during the search linked McDaniel to the construction of the devices located in the investigation, according to the release. Authorities said several other explosive devices similar to the ones from the initial incident were also found.

Ammunition, a bolt action rifle and drug paraphernalia were also located at the residence, authorities said.

Police said its investigation has linked McDaniel to a recent similar attack in the City of Lemoore. According to police, the investigation is ongoing and Merced police detectives are currently working with the Lemoore Police Department.

McDaniel was booked in to Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of exploding or destructive device with intent to injure or destroy property, possession of ammunition by prohibited person, felon in possession of firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $4 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Gaches at 209-388-7730 or by email at gachest@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.