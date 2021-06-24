Planada-area shooting kills juvenile, injures adult, Merced County Sheriff’s Office says

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that left a juvenile dead and injured an adult, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Planada area at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Daryl Allen. Authorities did not release any additional information about the location of the shooting.

The name of the juvenile has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

The deputies arrived on scene and located an adult male and a juvenile male both suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities did not release the ages of the victims. Both victims were transported to area hospitals. According to Allen, the adult male suffered non-life-threatening wounds and the juvenile male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Allen said detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and working to identify any suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7472.