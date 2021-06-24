Merced police arrest man accused of abusing several children

Merced Police

A 36-year-old man was arrested this week on accusations of sexually abusing several children, according to Merced police

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Oscar Jesus Granados on Wednesday, according to at news release.

According to police, the department began investigating a report of lewd and lascivious acts against a child under the age of 10, on May 6. Police said an investigation revealed that several children were allegedly victimized by Granados.

He was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years with force, rape by force or fear, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, aggravated sexual assault of a child and oral copulation/sexual penetration 10 years old or younger, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective Gorman at 209-388-7715 or by email at gormana@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.