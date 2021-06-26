Two suspects arrested in separate incidents for arson in Merced, police say

Merced Police

Two Merced men were arrested in separate incidents for suspected arson after allegedly starting debris and brush fires, Friday morning, Merced police say.

Officers arrested Kenny Pearson at 9:53 a.m. Friday after he reportedly started a fire in dry brush and debris in the 300 block of South Parsons Ave., according to a news release. Pearson was in the process of lighting another fire when officers approached him.

Officers arrested Felix Zaragoza at 9:21 a.m. Friday after he reportedly started fires in dry brush and debris in several places at 16th and R Streets and along the railroad tracks.

Both men were booked into the Merced County Jail for felony arson.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding Pearson’s crime to contact Officer Paynter at 209-388-7744 or by email at PaynterJ@cityofmerced.org.

Anyone with any information regarding Zaragoza’s crime can contact Officer Holder at 209-388-7786 or by email at HolderB@cityofmerced.org.