Merced police arrest alleged gang member on warrant, find illegal fireworks and ammunition

An alleged gang member arrested on a warrant was found with illegal fireworks and ammunition during a search Saturday, according to authorities.

Around 3:26 p.m., officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of Central Yosemite Highway 140 and found Vue Xiong, according to a department news release.

Police said they developed information about the location of the suspect, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Merced County and is a known gang member. During a search of the residence, officers found ammunition and 100 illegal mortar fireworks, according to police.

Xiong, 30, was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on the outstanding warrant as well as suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of illegal fireworks, according to police.

