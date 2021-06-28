Merced woman, 73, fights off robber by punching him twice in the face, police say

Merced Police

Merced police say an attempted robbery was thwarted recently when a 73-year old woman punched her 29-year old attacker twice in the face with a closed fist in a Rite-Aid parking lot.

The victim was shopping in Rite-Aid when she witnessed suspect David Ruggiero get thrown out of the store by employees, according to a Merced police news release.

After she was done shopping, the victim was walking to her vehicle and noticed Ruggiero in the parking lot.

Riggiero approached her aggressively and tried to rip her purse and car keys from her hands. That’s when the 73-year old punched Riggiero twice in the face.

A police officer arrived on the scene and arrested Ruggiero on suspicion of attempted robbery. Witnesses at the scene identified Ruggiero as the suspect.

Ruggiero was transported to the Merced County Jail and booked.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer DeHoyos at 209-388-7816 or by email at dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org.