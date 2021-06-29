Man accused of fleeing scene of Los Banos crash that injured pedestrian

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

A Sacramento man has been arrested following a Los Banos hit-and-run collision which injured a pedestrian, according to Los Banos police.

Cedric Deon Hill, 31, was arrested after authorities located the suspect vehicle at a Santa Nella motel.

Los Banos police officers responded to the intersection of Mercey Springs Road and Pacheco Boulevard at about 11:35 p.m. Friday, June 25, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Arriving officers located the adult male victim on the ground suffering from injuries to his face and arm. Witnesses told police the victim was walking east across Mercy Springs Road in the cross walk when he was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on Pacheco Boulevard, according to the release.

The vehicle was last observed leaving the area traveling north on Mercy Springs Road. The victim was taken to Los Banos Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities said a short time later, officers learned the suspect vehicle was parked at a Motel 6 in the Santa Nella area.

Officers responded to the motel and located the vehicle and Hill, the registered owner of the vehicle, according to the release.

Police said Hill provided a false name to officers and attempted to run from authorities while being placed under arrest.

He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury collision, resisting arrest and providing false information to a police officer, according to authorities.