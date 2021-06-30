Police looking for knife-wielding man accused of robbing Los Banos store

Authorities are looking for a suspect who reportedly robbed a convenience store in the 400 block of North Mercy Springs Road in Los Banos on Sunday, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Image courtesy of Los Banos Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Los Banos police are looking for a suspect who’s accused of using a knife to rob a convenience store over the weekend.

At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the A1 Step and Save convenience store located in the 400 block of North Mercy Springs Road, according to a Los Baos Police Department news release.

A store clerk told officers a male armed with a knife took cash from the clerk before leaving the business and traveling west on Overland Avenue in an older model four-door sedan. Police said the clerk reported the man was wearing a black Raiders hooded sweater, shorts, white shoes and a mask.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070 or Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-2520.

Anonymous crime tips can be left for police by calling 209-827-2545. Anonymous tips can also be left for police online by selecting the “report graffiti and other crime” link on the Los Banos Police Department website.

Crime tips can be reported to law enforcement by calling the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420 or at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.