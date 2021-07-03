Illegal fireworks calls lead to firearm arrest of possible gang member, Merced police say 

An investigation of illegal fireworks Friday led to the arrest of a Merced man on weapons- and gang-related charges, according to officers.

The Merced Police Department said in a social media post it had arrested Robert Valdez, 43, on suspicion of several charges after the responded to several calls of possible gunshots or illegal fireworks in the area of G and La Purisima streets.

When officers approached a group, including Valdez, at a small house party, they “located ammunition casings, illegal fireworks, and a .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm hidden in a bush in the front yard,” officers wrote.

After an investigation, Valdez was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail. The charges he faces include negligent discharge of a firearm and for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Additionally, the homeowner was a $1,000 citation for the illegal fireworks.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the department at 209-385-6905.

Anonymous crime tips can be left for the police by calling 209-385-4725 or on the Merced Crime Stoppers website. Some crimes may also be reported on the Merced Police Department’s website.