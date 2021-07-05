Man arrested with loaded gun at Merced carnival, police say

A man was arrested on July 2, after Merced police officers found him with a loaded handgun at a carnival in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A man was arrested on weapons-related allegations following a disturbance at a carnival in Merced.

At about 11:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a report of a large disturbance involving multiple people, according to a Merced Police Sgt. Tony Aponte.

Trevor Thomas Jr., 21, was contacted by officers at the carnival who found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic “non-serialized polymer 80 handgun” during a search, according to a news release.

Thomas was not directly connected to the original disturbance, according to the release.

He was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a loaded firearm in public, and the firearm was seized as evidence, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Chavez at 209-385-6905 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725, and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can be left for law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.