Alleged gang member arrested after police find stolen firearm, illegal fireworks in Merced

A suspected gang member was arrested in Merced on Saturday, after police said they located illegal fireworks and a firearm.

At about 2:41 a.m., officers responded to the the area of G Street and La Purisima Street, following multiple calls of illegal fireworks and possible gunshots, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Several people at a small house party were contacted by officers including Robert Valdez, 43, of Merced. During an investigation, officers located illegal fireworks, ammunition, and a .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm hidden in front yard bushes, according to police.

Authorities said Valdez had ammunition that matched the firearm which was discovered to be reported stolen.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, negligent discharge of a firearm and gang enhancements, according to the release.

Police said the homeowner was issued a $1,000 citation for illegal fireworks.

Anyone with information regarding this alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Chavez at 209-385-6905 or by email at chaveze@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can be left for law enforcement online at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.