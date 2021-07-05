Merced police arrest man accused of vandalizing local churches as act of protest

The Merced Police station located at 611 West 22nd Street. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

A 54-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly vandalizing two churches in Merced.

Frank Perez was taken into custody for incidents reported at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Yosemite Church, both of which are located on Yosemite Avenue in north Merced, according to a Merced police news release.

Perez allegedly painted red hands at St. Patrick’s to protest after the remains of Native Americans were found at former Catholic school sites in Canada. He allegedly vandalized Yosemite Church 20 minutes after vandalizing St. Patrick’s.

Police contacted Perez at his residence Monday morning and he was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of hate crimes and vandalism.

According to the Associated Press, several Catholic churches in Canada have recently been vandalized or damaged in fires following the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at the sites of three former residential schools run by the church in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Generations of Indigenous children had been forced to attend school at those sites.

The attacks recently prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to denounce the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches in the wake of the grim discovery of the graves.

Trudeau, himself a Catholic, said he understands the anger many people feel toward the federal government and Catholic church. The Canadian government has apologized for the schools and Trudeau has called on Pope Francis to also make a formal apology.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer DeJong at 209-769-6263.