Police investigating shooting in Merced and seek help from the public finding suspect

The Merced Police Department is seeking help to locate Miguel Campos, who is a suspect in a shooting incident in Merced, Calif. Merced Police Department

Merced police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon and are trying to find a man they say is a validated gang member after he reportedly fired shots at a moving vehicle.

The shooting took place just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of R Street, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire.

A witness provided a video and pictures of the suspect. Officers identified the suspect as Miguel Campos. The 20-year-old is a validated gang member, according to police.

Officers were unable to find Campos. Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to contact the Merced Police Department immediately if he’s seen.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Saelee at 209-388-7721 or by email at saeleed@cityofmerced.org.