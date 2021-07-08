Crime

Los Banos man arrested for attempting to counterfeit currency, police say

A 35-year old Los Banos man was arrested for allegedly trying to counterfeit U.S. currency on Thursday afternoon in Los Banos, Calif.
A 35-year old man was arrested at a Los Banos hotel on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of attempting to counterfeit U.S. currency.

The Los Banos Police Department received a report of the suspect’s suspicious activity while staying at the hotel.

An officer arrived to investigate the complaint and authored a search warrant for the room Erick Baumbach, 35, was renting at 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

The officer found Baumbach reportedly in the process of his counterfeiting efforts. He was arrested without incident.

