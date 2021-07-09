Atwater man to face trial for downtown Merced shooting that injured five youths

West Main Street in downtown Merced is shown after multiple juveniles were shot the night of Jan. 30, 2020. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

An Atwater man will stand trial for seven counts of attempted murder and other charges in an early 2020 shooting that left five youths hurt.

Superior Court Judge Ronald Hansen found sufficient evidence Thursday to order Eric Lee, of Atwater, to face the charges, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from a shooting in downtown Merced on Jan. 30, 2020. Five of the seven juveniles were injured.

Lee was arrested in November after he was identified as the suspect through followup investigations.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of West Main Street about 7:58 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Officers found five juveniles with gunshot wounds.

Lee will also face gang and firearm enhancements and a charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public. He will be arraigned July 22.