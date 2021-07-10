Suspect arrested for hit-and-run collision that injured passenger in Merced, police say

A 20-year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI hit-and-run after he reportedly fled the scene of this collision in Merced on Friday that left one passenger injured Merced Police Department

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of being involved a felony DUI hit-and-run collision Friday that injured a passenger in Merced.

Officers responded to the area of Gracey Elementary School on Northwest Avenue for a collision involving two vehicles, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department. One of the vehicles was flipped upside down and abandoned by the driver.

Officers searched the area and found Royal Santos, 20, in the 800 block of U Street. Santos sustained injuries that were consistent with the condition of the involved vehicles, according to police.

Santos also exhibited objective signs of alcohol intoxication, officers said.

Officers also located a passenger of one of the vehicles that has sustained a traumatic arm injury.

Santos and the injured passenger were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

An officer determined through his investigation that alcohol intoxication played a factor in the collision. Santos was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and fleeing the scene of a collision that caused a traumatic injury.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Calcagno at 209-385-6905 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.