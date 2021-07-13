Suspect arrested in Merced hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A 64-year-old Ventura County man has been arrested as a suspect in a fatal north Merced crash that killed a 22-year-old cyclist Monday.

Michael Harris of Santa Paula was arrested in the crash, which killed a cyclist from Los Angeles. The name of the cyclist has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Just before 8 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene on Bellevue Road east of Utah Street, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Authorities said Harris was driving a 2016 Buick Regal westbound on Bellevue Road at an unknown speed approaching the rear of the cyclist, who was also traveling westbound.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle collided with the rear of the cyclist, resulting in major damage to the front of the vehicle, according to Zuniga. Authorities said witnesses reported the driver continued and left the scene after the collision and made a left onto Franklin Road.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

At about 11:30 p.m., Harris contacted 911 from his location in Kern County near Bakersfield and reported that he had been involved in a collision, according to Zuniga. Bakersfield CHP made contact with Harris and determined his vehicle was involved in the collision.

Merced CHP officers responded to Harris’ location and brought him back to Merced where he was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony manslaughter driving a vehicle with gross negligence and hit and run resulting in death or injury, according to jail records.

According to Zuniga, is it unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.