Los Banos man arrested after brandishing gun and crashing into building, police say

A 42-year old Los Banos man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and resisting arrest after he refused to pull over and led police on a chase lasted for one mile before the suspect crashed into a building in Los Banos on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Los Banos Police Department

A 42-year old man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and leading officers on a chase before crashing into a building in Los Banos on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a road-rage incident involving a handgun around 5:10 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and West I Street, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

The suspect vehicle was a compact gray sedan.

Officers in the Los Banos Police Department Gang Unit were in the area and observed the vehicle leaving the area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield, police said.

The suspect, identified by police as Abraham Calderon of Los Banos, drove the vehicle for about a mile before he lost control and crashed into a building.

Calderon was apprehended after the crash, police said. Officers found a loaded handgun concealed in a box during a search of the vehicle. The gun was reported stolen out of Modesto.

No injuries were reported.

Calderon is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing ammunition or firearms, according to police. He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail and charged with possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle with disregard for public safety, brandishing a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting arrest.