Suspect arrested after allegedly carjacking two vehicles in Merced, police say

Merced Police

A suspect was arrested in Merced after he was allegedly seen carjacking two vehicles Wednesday.

Police say Andrew Derose, 22, of Merced was taken into custody following an investigation.

Merced police at 3:49 p.m. responded to 2030 G Street for a report of a suspect brandishing a firearm in the parking lot, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster.

Officers spoke to a witness who said they saw a subject pull out a handgun, point it at a customer and force them into the back seat of a vehicle.

The suspect and victim got into the vehicle with a driver, who is unknown at this time, and drove off with the suspect holding the victim at gunpoint, police said.

Foster said the adult male victim who was forced into the rear seat of the vehicle was later located by police in the unit block of West 18th Street. Police said that victim has been uncooperative with investigators.

Foster said it is unknown where the victim and the suspect exited the vehicle.

While investigating the initial report, Detective Radke was on foot in the area of H and 19th streets.

According to police, Radke reported observing the suspect, later identified as Derose, walking down an alley onto H Street with a gun in his hand.

Radke reported observing Derose walk up to a vehicle described as a 2002 Mercedes-Benz that was traveling through the area and attempt to enter the rear seat. Radke notified officers in the area, as Derose was eventually able to enter the vehicle.

Officers who were already in the area investigating the first incident were able to quickly stop the vehicle a short distance away in the area of H and 19th street, according to Foster.

“Kidnapping with a gun is a very serious crime so there were already a lot of officers in the area,” Foster said.

Derose, who is a validated gang member, assaulted officers during his arrest and a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine was located on the front seat of the vehicle, police said.

Neither the adult male driver of the vehicle or officers were injured in the incident, according to Foster.

Derose was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges including felony carjacking, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity, resisting arrest, violation of parole, violation of probation and misdemeanor battery against a peace officer, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $260,000 bond.

According to police, the incident remains under investigation and detectives are working to locate the driver of the first vehicle.