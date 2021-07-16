Traffic stop in Merced leads to arrest of convicted felons for gun, drugs, police say

Two suspects were arrested after police found a gun, ammunition, drugs and a large amount of cash in their vehicle after a traffic stop in Merced on Thursday. Merced Police Department

A traffic stop lead to two suspects being arrested on suspicion of possession of a leaded firearm and narcotics for sale on Thursday afternoon in Merced, according to police.

An officer stopped a vehicle for multiple vehicle code violations in the area of East 19th Street and Cedar Ave. at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle was towed for an expired registration.

While inventorying the vehicle, the officer located a loaded 9 mm Polymer-80 style handgun, Glock 9mm magazine, 6.9 grams of cocaine, five ecstasy pills, a working digital scale and $6,340 in cash.

The driver Ernie Teal, 27, and the passenger Daryell Robinson, 31, are both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Robinson is a documented blood gang member.

Both suspects were booked into the Merced County Jail.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at rochat@cityofmerced.org.