Merced pursuit leads to arrest of suspected gang members found with stolen gun

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Two men were arrested Saturday evening after a vehicle pursuit in Merced ended with officers locating a stolen gun.

The driver of the vehicle, Joe Samaniego, 25, had a felony warrant for his arrest. The front passenger of the vehicle was identified as Julian Griffin, 19, according to a Merced police news release. Police said both men are convicted felons and documented gang members.

The pursuit happened after a Merced police officer attempted to stop a black BMW for an expired registration around 6:45 p.m. near East Childs Avenue and Coffee Street.

Police said the driver failed to yield to the officer, and the subsequent pursuit lasted about six minutes.

Lt. Emily Foster said the pursuit ended at a residence in the 300 block of Cone Avenue.

During a search of the vehicle officers located a stolen Springfield XD40 firearm

Samaniego was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying loaded firearm, participation in criminal street gang activity and evading, according to jail records.

Griffin was booked on suspicion being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying loaded firearm, and participation in criminal street gang activity, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at rochat@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous crimes can be reported to police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Crimes can also be reported to authorities anonymously through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.