Police investigating armed robbery at Livingston food mart

The Livingston Police Department. Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Livingston police are investigating an armed robbery reported Friday evening at a local convenience store.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Livingston police were alerted to a panic alarm at the Brother’s Food Mart, located at 690 Hammatt Avenue, according to a Livingston Police Department news release.

Police said officers determined a suspect described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing black clothing, a black mask and black gloves, entered the store and walked up to the register where he reportedly pointed a pistol at the clerk demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot out of the business and across an open field toward Industrial Avenue. Police believe the man fled toward a waiting vehicle, according to the release.

No injuries were reported and police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916.