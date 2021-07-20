Merced police investigating shooting near Walmart, one man fatally injured

Merced Police

Merced police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near a busy shopping center Monday evening

At 6:43 p.m. officers responded to the 3000 block of Loughborough Drive between Walmart and the nearby shopping center for a reported shooting, Merced Police Department Lt. Emily Foster said.

Police arrived to find an adult male driver of a silver Mercedes suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken by ground ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Merced and was later pronounced dead, according to Foster.

Police said there was at least one passenger in the victim vehicle at the time of the shooting and that person is cooperating with police.

The Merced Police Department Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene and detectives are working to locate any possible video surveillance from surrounding businesses, police said.

Foster said police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle and it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.