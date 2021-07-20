Merced robbery suspect arrested, accused of threatening store clerk with knife

An armed robbery suspect has been arrested after allegedly threatening a clerk with a knife at a Merced gas station.

Charles Clay 30, was arrested Monday after officers responded to Smiley’s Shell station in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way for a reported robbery, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

According to police, Clay allegedly walked into the business and took a sandwich and bottled soda from the fridge before starting to walk out of the store. The store clerk reportedly asked the man to pay for the items or put them back. When the store clerk stepped out from behind the counter to confront the man, Clay allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened the clerk, according to police.

Clay walked out of the store and was located a short time later by officers near the intersection of 15th and G streets, according to Lt. Emily Foster. Foster said the officers found Clay with a folding knife and he was arrested.

Officers located witnesses as well as video surveillance of the incident, according to police. Clay was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony robbery, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Avery at 209-388-7814 or by email at averyw@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be reported to police by calling 209-385-4725. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Crimes can also be reported to authorities anonymously through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.