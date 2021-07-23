Police seize $700K worth of illegal marijuana plants after busting north Merced grow house

Police officers located 481 marijuana plants worth $700,000 after searching a grow house in Merced on Friday, July 23, 2021. Merced Police Department

The Merced Police Department seized 481 illegal marijuana plants worth approximately $700,000 at a grow house in Merced on Friday.

Based off information regarding an indoor marijuana grow house, Merced police able to obtain a search warrant for the residence located on the 1200 block of Daylight Drive in Merced.

A search of the residence revealed the entire house had been converted into grow rooms and areas for processing the plants, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The city of Merced only allows six marijuana plants to be grown indoors, per residence.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Shaw at 209-769-8976 or by email at shawj@cityofmerced.org.