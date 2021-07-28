Merced police arrest driver accused of ramming vehicle carrying women and children

Police say a driver was arrested Tuesday after allegedly ramming an occupied vehicle with his own car in southeast Merced.

Merced police say the vehicle Joshua Harris, 27, rammed was carrying five people: a 33-year-old female driver, 28-year-old female passenger and three children under age 13.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. for a report of an assault with a vehicle in the area of South Parsons Avenue and Westfall Avenue, according to a news release.

According to Lt. Emily Foster, Harris allegedly rammed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle multiple times, driving both forward and backward, caused significant damage.

Police say the suspect and the other vehicle’s adult female passenger, who sustained minor injuries, are believed to know each other through some form of relationship.

Harris attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle but was located by officers in the area of Gerard Avenue and Brimmer Road, according to Foster.

He was captured and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, criminal terrorist threats, willful harm or injury to a child and misdemeanor spouse abuse, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Hernandez at (209) 769-2682 or by email at hernandez@cityofmerced.org.