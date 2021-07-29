Two Livingston police officers arrested on accusations of filing false report, says DA

The Livingston Police Department. Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Two police officers for the City of Livingston were arrested Thursday for allegedly making a false report, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Wapinder Kang, 34, and Harjinder Singh Heer, 24, were arrested after investigators received information in early July, concerning a false arrest/citation of a person in the city of Livingston, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

The allegations stemmed from a July 3, illegal fireworks enforcement detail in Livingston where the two officers were in police uniform and on duty when they made an allegedly false arrest.

Investigators recommended the filing of charges against the officers after gathering and reviewing evidence as well as conducting interviews, the release said,

Both men were released with a citation to appear in court due to the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency orders in effect at the Merced County Jail, according to the release.

“The Merced County District Attorney considered acts of dishonesty by any law enforcement professional a serious offense and will fully investigate and such allegations,” the press release read.