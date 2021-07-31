Suspect arrested for vandalizing south Merced church, police say

Police lights.

A 23-year-old man was arrested this week on suspicion of vandalizing a south Merced church.

Officers were dispatched to Mount Pisgah A.M.E Zion Church at 742 N St. for a report of a suspect vandalizing the church, according to a department news release.

Police say a witness saw suspect Alejandro Pimentel destroy a telephone box and began pulling wires from the building.

The witness followed Pimentel as he went through an alleyway, striking the side-view mirror of a vehicle, causing no damage.

Pimentel then damaged a light at 1010 M Street where he pulled out a light fixture from a stone pillar, police said.

The witness provided a description of Pimentel and he was located in the 1100 block of M Street. The witness positively identified Pimentel as the suspect and he was then taken into custody.

Pimentel was booked at the Merced County Jail for tampering with phone lines and vandalism.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer McCannon at 209-388-7848 or by email at mccannont@cityofmerced.org.