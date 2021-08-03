Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI following hit-and-run crash in Atwater, police say

Police lights.

A Merced man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI following a hit-and-run collision in Atwater on Monday, according to police.

Atwater police officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Third Street, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador.

According to authorities, it appears Isaiah Guzman, 25, was driving a white Buick Regal eastbound on Redwood Avenue when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The Buick then collided with the right side of a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Third Street. The collision caused the Chevrolet to be pushed across the intersection, where it collided with the front end of a white Honda Civic, according to police.

Guzman fled the scene and was later stopped by an officer in the area of Bellevue Road and Parade Street, Salvador said. During the stop, Guzman was found to have a suspended license and the officer observed signs of intoxication, police said.

Police said an adult male passenger in the Buick and the adult female driver of the Chevrolet both sustained minor injuries in the collision. Neither was transported to a hospital.

Guzman was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, DUI .08 alcohol causing bodily injury, DUI alcohol/drugs causing bodily injury and misdemeanor driving with suspended license for DUI, according to jail records.

According to Salvador, the collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.