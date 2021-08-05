Atwater man found with gun, narcotics during traffic stop in Merced, police say

Merced Police

An Atwater man was arrested and found to be in possession of a firearm and narcotics during a traffic stop in Merced on Monday, according to authorities.

At about 10:09 p.m., a Merced police officer stopped a vehicle for a code violation in the 800 block of East Olive Avenue, according to Lt. Emily Foster. The vehicle’s occupant, 34-year-old Donte Williams, lied to officers about his name and attempted to run from the vehicle, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Williams was quickly captured and had a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants, according to police. Williams was found to have a felony warrant for his arrest and was found to be in possession of narcotics.

He was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on the felony warrant, suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm, felon in possession of firearm as well as misdemeanor false identification to a peace officer, possession of narcotic controlled substance and resisting, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Wilkins at 209-388-7825 or by email at wilkinsb@cityofmerced.org.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anonymous tips can be reported to police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to authorities through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.