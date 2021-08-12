Merced police investigating after pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

Merced Police

Merced police are investigating a Wednesday evening hit-and-run crash that sent a man to the hospital with head injuries.

Officers responded at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East South Bear Creek Drive, according Lt. Dan Dabney.

The 61-year-old pedestrian was found in the roadway conscious and breathing. Witnesses reported seeing an older gray sedan flee the scene traveling westbound on East South Bear Creek Drive.

Riggs Ambulance Service personnel responded and took the victim to Mercy Medical Center Merced for treatment.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle (which may have front end damage) to contact police.

Police are looking for any video surveillance that may have recorded the driver and their vehicle. Those with info can contact the Merced police at (209) 385-6912 or the anonymous tip line at (209) 385-4725.