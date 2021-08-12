Crime
Suspect, 35, arrested for attempted homicide after stabbing in Merced, police say
A 35-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide early Friday morning in Merced, according to police.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Carol Ave. at 5:55 a.m. for a stabbing that occurred after a family argument, according to a press release by the Merced Police Department.
Officers arrived on the scene and located a 26-year old man who had been stabbed several times.
The suspect Jose Ceja, 35, fled the scene, but was capture about 20 minutes later near Golden Valley High.
The victim was flown to an area trauma center for medical treatment.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Lupian at 209-385-6905 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.
Comments