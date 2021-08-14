Man arrested for allegedly killing ex-girlfriend’s pet rabbit, Merced police say

Merced Police

A 25-year old man was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, burglary and vandalism in Merced after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend’s pet rabbit, according to police.

Terrel Walker was arrested after police investigated a residential burglary and found the rabbit had been killed, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

The victim suspected her ex-boyfriend of the crime, according to police.

The rabbit was examined by a local veterinarian and it was confirmed the rabbit died from traumatic injury to the neck.

Walker was located and arrested for felony animal cruelty, burglary, and vandalism. He was booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Laguna at 209-385-6905 or by email at lagunab@cityofmerced.org.